KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police say the suspect involved in the standoff has been taken into custody without incident.
The standoff ended around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday evening.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are in a standoff with an armed party near Troost and Admiral.
Police were dispatched around 2 p.m. Saturday to the area following a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
The reporting party told police the suspect came outside shooting a gun towards residents.
The suspect then went back inside the apartment.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Police encourage residents to avoid the area of Troost and Admiral.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
