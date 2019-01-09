LINN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for John M. Peffer, who was last seen around 2:06 p.m. in a rural area near La Cygne, Kansas.
Peffer is described as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds who is balding with some gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhart coat and blue jeans.
Investigators said he was last seen driving a 2001 forest green Dodge extended cab pickup with a utility bed. The truck has Missouri license 7FA615.
Anyone with information on the location of John M. Peffer is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 913-795-2665, then choose option 3.
As of 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, Peffer has been found and the alert has been canceled.
