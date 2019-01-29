FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – While “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” is supposed to stop letter carriers, it appears a polar vortex is a bit too much for the post office.
The United State Postal Service announced Tuesday evening that delivery operations are being suspended in parts of Nebraska and all of Iowa due to the record-setting winter storm slamming much of the Midwest.
According to a USPS spokesperson, the areas affected in Nebraska will be in the Eastern parts of the state and the entire state of Iowa.
There also will be no mail pick up from residences, businesses or mail collection boxes, and commercial package pick-up is also suspended.
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected over the next few days with wind chills Wednesday morning anticipated to bottom out near -20 degrees.
