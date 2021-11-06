PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Police say Scott was found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
A 58-year-old man with autism is missing in Prairie Village, according to police.
Scott Asselin was last seen wearing a light grey shirt with a white undershirt and black slacks.
Police say he's 6'0" and has short greying hair.
He was last seen in the 4400 block of W. 64th Street just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say Asselin likes to walk and is known to walk very fast. He is mostly non-verbal, but can say his name.
He works in the area of 105th Street and Lackman Road.
If you see him, please call police at 913-381-6464 or call 911.
