OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- Police say the man has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police in Overland Park are looking for your help in finding a 35-year-old missing man.
Brandon Stafford was last seen walking in the area of the 7100 block of W. 143rd Street after leaving a hotel room.
He's 5'7" and weighs about 177 pound.
He has short brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an Oklahoma Sooners beanie, Sooners shirt and black and grey athletic shorts.
If you see him, call police at 913-895-6300.
