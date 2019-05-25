UPDATE: Linn Co. Sheriff says the teen has been found safe. She was located with the male subject in Mississippi.
LINN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Linn County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen girl.
Hannah Walter is missing from Prescott, Kansas and was last seen on Friday at 6 p.m.
The police said she may be with Kenneth Jones, a white man who is about 44 years old. She may also be traveling in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Anyone with information about where Walter or Jones may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 913-795-2665.
