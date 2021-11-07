KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) ---Police say the 12-year-old has been found. Thanks for sharing.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing 12-year-old.
Peyton Rhodes was reported missing by his mother on Sunday.
He was last seen in the 9000 block of N. Helena Avenue at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
He was wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.
If you see him, please call 911.
