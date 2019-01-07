UPDATE: Lansing police have recovered truck inmate took

LANSING, KS (KCTV) --Police have recovered the abandoned truck that a Lansing escape inmate took earlier today.
Police are searching for an inmate who they say escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility Monday.
Department of Corrections officials said they are looking for 36-year-old Cal Henry Green III.
Monday, a spokesperson for the facility said the minimum-security inmate, “left the Lansing Correctional Facility grounds without permission in a green army dump truck.”
The vehicle was described as a 2.5-ton military style truck that belonged to the correctional facility with Kansas Tag #16445. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.
As of Monday night, Police have confirmed that the truck Green took has been found abandoned. The truck was found at 92nd and Parallel Parkway around 8:45 p.m.
Green has a long criminal record, including convictions for theft, burglary, forgery and aggravated battery. The earliest he could be released is November of 2022.
Officials with the Lansing Unified School District said all schools were on lockdown and parents had been informed of the situation via text message.
A neighbor who lives right next door to the Lansing Correctional Facility did not know about the escape until KCTV5 showed him the inmates photo.
“I’m not worried. Even though I do live right across the street from the prison, I’m not worried at all mainly for the fact that there is no reason for you to come right across the street from where you left,” said Justin Collins, lives near Lansing Correctional Facility.
Anyone with information on the location of Green or the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911. He is considered dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.