UPDATE: Police are the kids are safe.
-------
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) --- Authorities report that just two tips have been offered in the disappearance of two Kansas City children.
Avontay Reed, 7, and Kelvontae Cooper, 5, have been missing since Nov. 9.
Police say the mother, Mattina Marshall, took the children from their aunt's home on Nov. 9.
Marshall was located Tuesday but the children were not with her.
Police say they did not issue an Amber Alert because they had the children’s mother in custody and all the evidence and information they’ve received so far leads them to believe the kids are staying with someone and are not harmed.
Kansas City Police Department Captain Dave Jackson said investigators believe the children are in Kansas City.
“Somebody in the Kansas City metro area has these kids right now," he said. "If you are that person and you don't know what to do. Call 911. You need to call and you need to give these kids back to where they're supposed to be. They're not supposed to be with you. I don't want any. There should be no confusion as to what you should do."
A $7,000 reward has been offered in the case.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.