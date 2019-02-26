KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The KCK police have issued a Silver Alert for a man with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
88-year-old Cent E. Scott is described as 6’02” tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Scott was last seen driving away from his residence in the 1100 block of Rowland Ave.
Scott drives a Green, 2008 Ford Escape, with Kansas tag 773 LHT.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 913-596-3000.
