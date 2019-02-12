INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police have issued an Endangered Silver Alert Advisory for an 87-year-old man.
Kermit Peters of Independence has dementia and is in need of numerous medications.
Peters is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, weighs 180 pounds, salt and pepper hair and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, possibly a red shirt and blue jeans.
Police said that Peters was last seen picking up a pizza at Papa Murphy’s in Blue Springs at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He did not return home.
Officials say that Peters was driving a 2012 black Buick LaCrosse sedan with Missouri license plate CF11N.
UPDATE: Kermit Peters has been found safe in Raytown as of Tuesday evening.
