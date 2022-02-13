LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody and the children are safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled.
ORIGINAL STORY
Lee's Summit police say a vehicle with two young children inside was taken on Sunday afternoon.
An Amber Alert was issued by the state on Sunday.
A 2015 Red Ford Escape with a Missouri License Plate of ZC4-X8E was stolen from the area of SW 3rd Street and SW Winterpark Drive at around 3 p.m.
Police say a 4-year-old named Raelynn N. Neal and 8-month-old named Abigail Neal were in the vehicle. They are both described as white.
The suspect is described as a black male who is 5'7". He was wearing a navy track jacket, light blue jeans and blue surgical mask.
His hair is in a medium "length afro hairstyle," according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
