KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The child has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
Kansas City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old child who they say has a health issue that requires care.
Solomon Walker is 5'4" and weighs 110 pounds.
He was last seen Friday at 56th Street and Garfield.
Police say he was wearing a black Nike hoodie, jeans and black Nike shoes.
If you see him, please call 911 or call 816-234-5136.
