Solomon Walker

Solomon Walker

 Courtesy: KCPD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The child has been found safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old child who they say has a health issue that requires care.

Solomon Walker is 5'4" and weighs 110 pounds.

He was last seen Friday at 56th Street and Garfield.

Police say he was wearing a black Nike hoodie, jeans and black Nike shoes.

If you see him, please call 911 or call 816-234-5136.

