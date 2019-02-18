MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The Unleashed rescue team was on an emergency mission for more than four dozen dogs needing a new home. The dogs had to be captured from a backyard in Southeast Kansas.
The animals were then loaded into kennels and transported nearly three hours to Unleashed Pet Rescue Adoption’s headquarters.
Jacob Meyer with Unleashed said the dogs are scared and confused because they lived their entire lives outdoors with little human interaction.
“It’s 43 dogs who may have not survived this winter because they were living outside basically living in their own feces and no shelter, no food,” Meyer said.
It’s a heartbreaking situation for shelter manager Kristen Saluto.
“I’ve worked here since 2012,” Saluto voiced.
She says the estranged dogs suffer from PTSD and it could be months before they engage fully with people.
“My initial thought was when I saw them was, ‘these poor animals, these poor pets deserved a better life than this,’” Saluto expressed.
Unleashed says this is a unique situation. They’re are searching for experienced fosters to take in the dogs. The price to foster one of the animals starts at $150.
If you would like more information on fostering, you can email unleashedfostercare@gmail.com.
