KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The University of Missouri is planning to raise the cost of food and housing at three campuses beginning next school year.
The Kansas City Star reports that university system officials approved the rate hikes for the Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla campuses on Monday.
The Columbia campus will be the only one with declining costs since officials approved lower room and board rates in November to attract more students.
University spokesman Christian Basi says the Kansas City campus will raise its predominant plan for food and dorm living by almost $300 a year, from about $10,330 to $10,630. Basi says the Rolla campus' rates will go up by about $225, and the St. Louis campus will hike rates by $200.
University officials plan to finalize the increases Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.