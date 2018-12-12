COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -- The University of Missouri is taking video gaming to the next level.
KMIZ-TV reports that the school became a member Tuesday of the National Association of Collegiate Esports, which is the largest college-level competitive gaming scene in the country.
Elite gamers who wage battle in popular video games such as "League of Legends" and "Overwatch" will begin practicing and competing next fall.
University of Missouri administrative consultant Andrew Sommer says scholarship programs are currently in the works.
The computer lab and two classrooms at Center Hall will be converted into the team's headquarters. There will be practice space, coaches' offices and rooms for film review and online streaming for players.
School officials also hope the growing popularity of esports, particularly among teenagers, translates into interest in the school.
