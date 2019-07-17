LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- The University of Kansas will sell beer and alcohol at home football games this year, the university announced on Wednesday.
Alcohol sales will be managed by the university's concessionaire.
“In consultation with the University, Kansas Athletics has introduced the sale of beer and wine at selected venues on a trial basis to help assess the viability of a broader offering of alcoholic beverages,” KU Athletic Director Jeff Long said. “That program has been very successful, and with the support and collaboration of on-campus entities, we are now prepared to expand it. Fans have told us that one of the best ways to enhance their experience at Kansas Athletics events is for them to have the ability to enjoy beer and wine, and we are pleased to provide this opportunity.”
A "no-rentry/no pass" policy will be enforced at the stadium. Alcohol sales will also conclude at the end of the third quarter, Long said.
KU is the sixth Big 12 school to sell beer and alcohol during football season.
