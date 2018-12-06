LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to shed more than 150 positions in an effort to cut $20 million from the school's budget.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Interim Provost Carl Lejuez announced Wednesday that the university will be eliminating about 55 faculty positions and 100 staff positions over the next two school years.
Lejuez says the faculty cuts will occur through normal attrition and a buyout program for older faculty.
He says the university will need to lay off about 30 staff members, who will be notified by summer 2019.
Lejeuz says the university plans to make up for the faculty losses by using non-faculty lecturers.
The announcement was met with criticism over high administrative salaries.
Lejeuz responded that the university needs to ensure its administrative pay remains competitive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.