LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- For the third time this week, students at the University of Kansas protested an alleged sexual assault involving a fraternity member at KU.
Friday's protest was aimed at KU Chancellor Douglas Girod's office, as students gathered outside of his office on Friday.
The chancellor’s office closed at 5 p.m., four hours after students arrived but they vow to be here until 1 a.m. for a 12-hour sit-in.
At one point an interim vice provost sat with some students to engage in discussion.
“We talked a lot about the toxic masculinity that happens on campus, especially with the frats," KU freshman Adam Kellogg said. "And that the sexual assault prevention training could be made more effective.”
Some want to see the accused in jail, while others want to see the fraternity banned or sanctioned.
The chancellor addressed students in writing this week, after two protests outside the Phi Kappa Psi house:
“Sadly, sexual assault continues to be pervasive in our society, and we are heartened to know that so many of you feel compelled to engage on this topic. Reports of sexual assault require extreme care to ensure the health, welfare and rights of all individuals involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.