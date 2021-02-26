LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas campuses in Lawrence and Overland Park are planning to return to in-person instruction and service this fall.
Course schedules are being developed to offer in-person instruction for most courses.
University leaders say the return to in-person instruction and services will be "as much as possible" but there are factors determining that.
"There are many factors that may affect this plan, such as vaccination roll-out and possible surges in infections, and we’ll continue to watch conditions and keep you informed should our teams advise caution," the university said. "In our classrooms and workspaces, we’ve been largely successful in controlling the spread of COVID-19 through masking, attention to air flow in buildings and classrooms, physical distancing, and enhanced disinfection and cleaning measures."
An update on plans is expected by the end of March.
