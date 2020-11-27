Virus Outbreak Pfizer Vaccine

This file photo shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- The Wall Street Journal is reporting that United Airlines has already started operating charter flights to get Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in place to start distributing it.

Pfizer's vaccine has not gotten emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration yet, but that could happen in the first few weeks of December.

Health care workers and nursing home residents are expected to be the first in line to get the vaccine.

