KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- The Wall Street Journal is reporting that United Airlines has already started operating charter flights to get Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in place to start distributing it.
Pfizer's vaccine has not gotten emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration yet, but that could happen in the first few weeks of December.
Health care workers and nursing home residents are expected to be the first in line to get the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.