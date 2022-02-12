KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- For the second time this week, Union Station put out a warning to Kansas Citians about the possibility of fake tickets for its popular and moving Auschwitz Exhibition.
Union Station says several fake "ticket for sale" comments are being posted online.
"While we would rather not post this warning again, the fake "ticket for sale" comments continue to be posted at a high rate, and we continue to see people respond to those comments in the hope of acquiring tickets for sold out dates," Union Station said on its Facebook page. "We will continue to remove these comments as fast as we see them and again urge caution in purchasing any tickets offered for resale by any third party."
Advance-purchase tickets have been completely sold out, but Union Station has recently released new weekend evening tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 18 to March 19.
