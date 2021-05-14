KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Masks are no longer required in Union Station's public spaces as of Friday, but will still be required for Science City, the Planetarium and Extreme Screen Theatre until May 18.
Kansas City rescinded its emergency order on Friday.
Union Station is still encouraging those who have not been fully vaccinated to wear masks.
