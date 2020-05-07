CLAYCOMO, MO. (KCTV) --- Production at the Ford Plant in Claycomo will resume on May 18, the Ford plant's union said on Thursday evening.
"We have confirmed that KCAP will resume production on May 18th," the union stated in a Facebook post. "There will be schedule details and more shared over the next few days. We will continue to provide information as we receive it."
Ford said in a statement they are targeting May 18 as a phased restart for its North American operations.
“We’ve been working intently with state and federal governments, our union partners and a cross-section of our workforce to reopen our North American facilities,” said Jim Farley, Ford CEO. “We have reopened our facilities in China, successfully begun our phased restart in Europe and have been producing medical equipment in Michigan for more than six weeks and are using the lessons from all of that to ensure we are taking the right precautions to help keep our workforce here safe.”
The company said its implementing various safety measures for staff and employees.
From the news release:
- Daily online employee and visitor health self-certifications completed before work every day. Employees or visitors who indicate they may have symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus will be told not to come to Ford facilities.
- No-touch temperature scans upon arrival – anyone with a raised temperature will not be permitted to enter and will need to be cleared of symptoms before returning to work.
- Required face masks for everyone entering a Ford facility. Every Ford team member will be provided a care kit including face masks and other items to help keep them healthy and comfortable at work.
- Safety glasses with side shields or face shields will be required when jobs don’t allow for social distancing.
- There will be more time between production shifts to limit interaction between employees and allow for additional cleaning.
