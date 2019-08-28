CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) – The union representing workers at the Claycomo Ford plant has voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if a new contract cannot be reached before September 14.

More than 7,000 members of United Auto Workers Local 249 voted on the strike, with a resounding 98.4% voting in favor of the strike and only 1.6% against.

Local workers say they want to see more ergonomically designed work spaces. They also want the company to take a closer look at safety and some changes in the every-day rules for working in the shop.

In a post to Facebook, the UAW said members are seeking an agreement that includes product investment to secure the facilities and job at Claycomo, ongoing investment in training for future car lines including electric vehicles, the elimination of the use of temp workers without a defined time for permanent hire and a reduction of the wage progression period for new workers.

Strike assistance pay is only $250 per week, so the union is already collecting non-perishable food items to help supplement food for workers' families.

Should a strike be avoided, the union will donate the items to another charity.

When asked by KCTV5 News for comment, a representative for Ford said the automaker is focused on "reaching a fair agreement" with the union that will let the company "be more competitive."

Our focus is reaching a fair agreement with the UAW that allows the company to be more competitive so we can continue to preserve and protect good-paying manufacturing jobs and maintain our track record of investing in our U.S. plants.

According to figures on the Ford corporate website, the plant currently has approximately 7,250 employees, with about 6,900 of those employed as hourly workers.

Currently Ford builds the F-150 pickup and the Transit cargo van at the plant.