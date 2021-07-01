KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — The Unified Government Department of Health announced Thursday that it has confirmed 22 cases so far of the Delta variant of COVID-19, including one death.
“The Delta variant spreads more easily, making it a bigger threat to our community, especially since the majority of people in Wyandotte County have not received a COVID-19 vaccine,” a statement read.
The real number of those infected with that variant are likely much higher than 22.
Chief Epidemiologist Elizabeth Groenweghe explained that they send in just a sample of positive cases to be sequenced to determine if it is one of the variants.
“We only sequence a small percentage of all positives,” Groenweghe said. “We only sequence maybe five to ten percent of all samples.”
The concern in Wyandotte County is two-fold: the growth of a highly transmissible variant and a lot of unvaccinated people - 66% of the population - who are vulnerable.
“I've heard people refer to communities like Wyandotte, with very low vaccination rates, as kind of being sitting ducks when it comes to the Delta variant,” Groenweghe said.
That variant is on the rise not just here but across the United States.
“Right now, it looks like the Delta variant is becoming more and more prevalent,” said KU Health System Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Dana Hawkinson, MD.
To be clear, experts say the Delta variant is not more likely than any other to put you in the hospital. The concern is that it spreads more easily, and it’s not any less likely to put you in the hospital either.
“As we saw last year, regular COVID is bad enough to have a serious impact on our community,” said Groenweghe. “And so even though Delta might not be more severe than regular COVID, just the fact that it spreads more easily from person to person is very concerning.”
Infecting primarily those who haven’t been vaccinated, regions with low vaccination rates can turn into a house of cards, ripe for an outbreak.
The Mid-America Regional Council tracks vaccination rates in nine counties on both sides of the state line. Here’s a look at current vaccination rates in the metro, by county, ranked low to high:
- Ray 27.7%
- Wyandotte 34.1%
- Miami 35.0%
- Cass 35.5%
- Clay 37.4%
- Jackson 38.1%
- Platte 39.8%
- Leavenworth 42.1%
- Johnson 51.8%
Who the virus is impacting is also changing now that so many older people are already vaccinated and younger folks not so much.
“64% of the Delta cases that we've seen so far are people under the age of 30,” noted Groenweghe.
She added that some of those younger people have had serious health impacts.
“I've personally seen younger people get quite sick from COVID. We do follow up on every COVID case that we get reported to us, and I've seen people under the age of 30 hospitalized or even intubated because they have COVID, so it is still possible to get severely sick, even if you're younger,” she said.
Hawkinson concurred.
“We are seeing more and more younger patients now needing hospitalization and have to go to the ICU and developing problems that could be 100% preventable if they were to get vaccinated,” he said.
Their message is to get the vaccine if you can. It’s free. If you don’t, they urge you to wear a mask even though government mandates are gone.
Both said research has shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, known as mRNA vaccines, to be effective against the Delta variant. They are awaiting more on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some people have asked about whether those who got the J&J vaccine should get a booster with one of the mRNA vaccines.
“There is not any guidance or recommendation in the medical literature about dosing with an mRNA vaccine after J&J,” said Hawkinson.
“We're hoping that within the next few weeks that we'll have more data about how well the Johnson & Johnson vaccine works against the delta variant, but right now we're not recommending that just because there's not enough data to support making that kind of recommendation,” added Groenweghe.
