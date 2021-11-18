KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- While mask mandates have been dropped across the Kansas City metro area, one city extended its requirement on Thursday evening.
The Unified Government Board of Commissioners voted 6-3 to extend its mandate for seven additional weeks until the first week of Jan. 6, 2022.
Masks are required for those ages 5 and older in indoor public spaces. Vaccination status does not matter.
The vote was made as cases are starting to creep back up in the metro area.
A presentation from health officials indicated that just 45.6 percent of Wyandotte County residents are fully-vaccinated.
The mask order does not apply to the City of Bonner Springs, the City of Edwardsville or the school districts in Wyandotte County. Commissioners in the past decided to let the districts set their own mandates.
