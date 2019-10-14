KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City T-Bones have officially been evicted from their stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, confirmed Monday the T-Bones were evicted.
Locks were changed and the gates were padlocked on Monday morning.
The eviction went into effect at midnight on Monday morning. Locks were changed at 6 a.m., according to the Unified Government.
Mike Taylor, a spokesperson for the UG, did not rule out a deal that will keep baseball at the park.
"We remain optimistic there may be a deal to have baseball out here," Taylor said.
The original eviction letter was sent on Aug. 16. The team was granted an extension on an original deadline of Sept. 13.
