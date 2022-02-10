KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County is one step closer to creating community ID cards. The Safe and Welcoming City Act is on Thursday’s full council agenda.
Advocates for city IDs in KCK have been pushing for this day for years.
“We’ve been trying so hard for this moment,” said Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Regulations Executive Director Karla Juarez.
She said a small piece of paper can foster a sense of community.
“It’s like a paper telling you or validating you are a member of this community,” Juarez said. “That’s why it’s welcoming.”
The city-issued IDs are designed to help with daily tasks like picking up your prescription or your child from school.
The Act goes beyond IDs. It also says local law enforcement can’t help in ICE investigations unless there’s a public safety risk.
KCK PD started its own ID program last year focused on helping people without homes and those who authorities recently released from jail. According to city council, the department’s program requires someone to have previously had a U.S. government-issued ID, the proposed ordinance does not.
Third district commissioner Christian Ramirez worked with the safe and welcoming Wyandotte coalition to draft the ordinance. He said the IDs are for more than one section of the population.
“This gives no benefits. This gives no extra points to immigrants whatsoever,” Ramirez said. “This just gives them the ability to get other services that our other citizens are receiving.”
Four generations ago, Commissioner Ramirez’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico. He said IDs like the ones before the commissioner’s tonight are a beacon of hope for families.
“There’s this notion around the world that America is the land of opportunity and that anyone can come here and participate in that opportunity,” Ramirez said. “That would mean everything to an immigrant family.”
Commissioner Ramirez said he is hopeful there will be a vote on the ordinance tonight to give families a clear path forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.