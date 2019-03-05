KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government is bringing back “the boot” to force the hand of parking violators who owe excess of $9,000 in unpaid tickets.
“It is a re-boot,” Mike Taylor, a Unified Government spokesman, said of the two metal devices that attach to vehicle wheels to immobilize them. The program has been gone for more than 15 years.
A notice placed on the offender’s vehicle tells them how much they owe, where to pay, and that they will be towed if they don’t pay in 48 hours.
“We are targeting people who are just chronic violators with this,” emphasized Taylor.
The Unified Government’s first focus is on 14 top violators who have racked up 253 tickets just in the past two years.
They have a small boot and a big one, purchased for a total cost of $1,000.
“In the first two days, we had one of them come in and pay $2,600 worth of fines and another payment of $500, so in the first day the program paid for itself,” Taylor explained.
KCTV5 News asked nearby residents what they thought about the program and one raised a concern about limited parking spaces.
“Why don’t you just tow the car so somebody else can park there?” a resident asked.
In Kansas City, Missouri, that’s what happens. They tow and impound. The KCPD says it opted against the boot because of its weight (15-25 pounds), the room it takes up in their cars and the time it takes to remove.
It does require a team of two for safety reasons, but KCTV5 put a stopwatch on Unified Government Parking Control Supervisor Anthony McDaniel, and he got it done in 20 seconds.
Taylor says the boot has several advantages to simply towing. There’s no confusion. It gives a visual, so someone doesn’t come outside and think, “Wait, where’s my car?”
It’s also a visual they hope others notice.
“It’s a visual reinforcement that, ‘Oh they’re serious about collecting these fines and that could happen to me if I don’t take care of my tickets as well,’” Taylor voiced.
Unified Government officials don’t know of any other metro-area city currently using the devices, but they are used locally on the campuses of UMKC and Park University.
