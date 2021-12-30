KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) --- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County's Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to open up the former Jack Reardon Convention Center as an emergency weather shelter.
The shelter will be opened for the homeless population beginning this weekend, when snow and arctic temperatures are expected.
The Reardon facility, located at 510 Minnesota Ave. in downtown KCK, will be used for this purpose until April 30, 2022.
Unified Government Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner said earlier this week he would not allow the shelter to open at the former Jack Reardon Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Garner wrote in a statement to the The Kansas City Star that his goal is to address homelessness in the long term.
Garner and commissioners met on Thursday to approve the opening.
"Those living in poverty are really key to us," Garner said on Thursday during a special meeting. "There's been a lot of misinformation on where I stand on this issue. I ran on providing leadership and engagement. Part of that leadership is making sure we take care of our Wyandotte County residents. That includes our unhoused population."
Garner said that he had "very little information" and that's because he had concerns.
Among items Garner had concern about were wraparound services, security, community engagement and support.
"Did we contact stakeholders in that area?," he said.
Cross-Lines Community Outreach executive director Susila Jones said in a statement Thursday organizers have a contract for the project and do not believe the mayor has the authority to prohibit use of the former Reardon Center.
Garner said he learned about the contract on Thursday.
"I'm not someone who's going to lock our homeless population out," he said. "I'm going to put the people of Wyandotte County first."
It will be Wyandotte County's lone overnight shelter.
