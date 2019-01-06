Unforgettable birthday for Grain Valley boy with terminal cancer

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- 7-year-old Brayden Williams is like a lot of other little guys his age, he’s into the latest video games and he’s good at them.
But Brayden is also a warrior dealing with much more than most children his age.
“He was diagnosed with brain cancer on his first birthday…” said Julie Williams, mother.
Brayden has been fighting the cancer for six years now. After a successful surgery several years ago, it looked like they had it beaten, but a recent MRI showed it was back.
“It’s hard…he’s …kids are so resilient though…but he doesn’t know…he knows he has cancer …that he’s different from his peers but as a general rule he’s a happy go lucky kid,” voiced Williams.
And he’s very happy to tell you all about his recent birthday party.
“Yeah yesterday was like my best birthday I’ve ever had in my whole life,” exclaimed Brayden.
Brayden loves police officers.
“They arrest bad guys for us and just stop them from ruining things…,” said Brayden.
So when a family friend in law enforcement heard about Brayden’s wish, a gathering quickly came together and was it ever a party.
“They had told me they would send a couple of motorcycles and a dog…and the tactical vehicle…but what showed up was so far from what I was expecting,” expressed Williams.
“Amazing,” Brayden said jumping up and down.
It was nothing short of pure joy as Brayden watched his heroes file onto his street to celebrate him.
Officers from Grain Valley, Blue Springs and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department turned out in full force bringing their tactical vehicles, their K9 and their motorcycles for Brayden to see.
Now Brayden can’t wait to tell his friends at school about his birthday adventure.
“I’m going to tell them about how great the police officers were…and the sheriffs,” proclaimed Brayden.
New memories to share for a little boy who deserves it. Brayden’s family says they’ll never forget their kindness.
Brayden just started a new clinical trial to beat that cancer about a month ago.
