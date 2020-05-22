KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Big 12's Board of Directors has approved a plan that would allow football programs to hold voluntary workouts as soon as June 15.
Under the plan approved Friday, volleyball, soccer and cross country athletes can return beginning on July 1.
"This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities," the conference said in a statement. "Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes."
The SEC earlier this week approved return date of June 8 for football players.
