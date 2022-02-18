KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The gruesome murder of a child this week has the parent of one of the victim’s classmates struggling with how to talk to her child about it. She’s likely not the only one.
A warning that some details are graphic and may be disturbing to you.
The boy’s name is Karvel Stevens. People have been leaving mementos for him at the house near 73rd and Indiana where he was found dead. Today a little girl left a note which reads, “Karvel, you were always nice to me. Love, your friend Lily.”
“It’s so he can know I will always remember him,” said 6-year-old Lily Moore.
She came to the house with her mom, Jessica Moore, who gave her blessing to Lily talking to KCTV5 about Karvel, whom she met in kindergarten.
“He was more funny at lunch, and he was sweet at recess, because on the first day, I didn't have anyone to play with. So, he asked me if I would be his friend, and I said yes. And we’ve been friends ever since,” Lily said.
Her mom struggled with how much to tell her.
“It’s sickening. It’s heartbreaking. It's just, it’s unbelievable,” said Jessica Moore about the crime.
Police were called to the house late Tuesday night. According to a court affidavit, the woman on the line said the devil was trying to attack her. According to the affidavit, when they arrived, they heard a woman singing inside, made entry and found a woman with blood on her.
They identified that woman as 35-year-old Tasha Haefs. Police wrote in the affidavit that they found her 6-year-old son nearby, decapitated. They say they also found a decapitated dog in the basement.
Initially Jessica told Lily that Karvel had moved away, as a way of explaining why she wouldn’t see him. Then she said he died but didn’t give details. Later, she told her daughter the specifics, worried Lily might find out from an older child on the school bus.
“Because I don't want her to find out something that horrific any way other than safe with me,” explained Jessica Moore.
She’s eager to have Lily return to school on Tuesday, with counselors to talk to, professionals who know what Lily needs right now besides her mother’s love.
“I just want her to feel safe. You don’t want your kid to realize these are the realities of the world,” she said.
Charging documents indicate Haefs admitted to killing her biological son in the bathtub then decapitating him.
Relatives told KCTV5 Haefs has two other children. A police statement in the charging documents indicate there were no other children home when they arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.