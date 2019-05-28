This image provided and posted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, early Tuesday, May 28, 2019, shows a view from one of the department's trucks as crews on Interstate 75 north of Dayton, Ohio, work to clean debris from the highway after a suspected tornado hit the area late Monday.
At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service, though authorities working through the night had reported no fatalities as of early Tuesday. Some 5 million people were without power early Tuesday in Ohio alone.
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another.
The storms strew debris so thick that at one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an interstate.
At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service, though authorities working through the night had reported no fatalities as of early Tuesday. Some 5 million people were without power early Tuesday in Ohio alone.
The response would require a "multi-day restoration effort," utility Dayton Power & Light said in an early morning tweet. The company said 64,000 of its customers alone were without power.
The city of Dayton urged residents to conserve water after the storms cut power to water plants and pump stations. Multiple schools in the area were closed or had delayed starts Tuesday.
Storm damage litters a residential neighborhood, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Vandalia, Ohio. A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another.
The first suspected tornado crossed I-75 north of the city around 11:07 p.m. and carried a "tornado emergency warning," the highest the weather service gives. The second crossed the highway about three miles away.
"After all the noise was finished we had to push the door open with debris behind it to see all the damage. Our back-patio door was inside the dining room, the front windows were torn out of the wall, and the roof is gone upstairs," Michael Tope told CNN.
"Currently, we are in the parking lot of the building as emergency crews told us to stay put as the roads are unsafe from all the debris. It was a scary experience that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy," Michael Tope told CNN.
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Two suspected tornadoes slammed the metro Dayton, Ohio area Monday night, just 30 minutes apart, according to the National Weather Service.
Two suspected tornadoes slammed the metro Dayton area Monday night, coming just 30 minutes apart, according to the National Weather Service.
The first suspected tornado crossed I-75 north of the city around 11:07 p.m. and carried a "tornado emergency warning," the highest the weather service gives. The second crossed the highway about three miles away.
Tornado damage on I-75 intersection in Dayton, Ohio.
Michael Tope was inside his house in Dayton along with his son Josh and his pets when the tornado hit. He says the entire roof of his house has been torn off.
Two suspected tornadoes slammed the metro Dayton area Monday night, coming just 30 minutes apart, according to the National Weather Service.
"After all the noise was finished we had to push the door open with debris behind it to see all the damage. Our back-patio door was inside the dining room, the front windows were torn out of the wall, and the roof is gone upstairs," Michael Tope told CNN.
"Currently, we are in the parking lot of the building as emergency crews told us to stay put as the roads are unsafe from all the debris. It was a scary experience that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy," Michael Tope told CNN.
Towns just outside Dayton, Ohio, took some of the heaviest hits. The National Weather Service tweeted Monday night that a "large and dangerous tornado" hit near Trotwood, Ohio, 8 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of Dayton. Several apartment buildings were damaged or destroyed.
Just before midnight, not 40 minutes after that tornado cut through, the weather service tweeted that another one was traversing its path, churning up debris densely enough to be seen on radar.
The aftermath left some lanes of Interstate 75 blocked north of Dayton. Trucks with plows were scraping tree branches and rubble to the side to get the major north-south route reopened, according to Matt Bruning, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Trying to clear the debris in the middle of the night is a difficult task, complicated by darkness and downed power lines, Bruning said.
"We'll do a more thorough cleaning after we get lanes opened," he told The Associated Press by text early Tuesday, noting that tow trucks would have to haul off damaged vehicles along the roadway, too.
In Brookville, west of Dayton, the storm tore roofs off schools, destroyed a barn and heavily damaged houses.
Crews were also clearing debris in two other counties northwest of Dayton.
In Montgomery County, which includes Dayton, Sheriff Rob Streck said many roads were impassable. The Montgomery County sheriff's office initially said the Northridge High School gymnasium would serve as an emergency shelter in Dayton but later said it wasn't useable.
In Indiana, at least 75 homes were damaged in Pendleton and the nearby community of Huntsville, said Madison County Emergency Management spokesman Todd Harmeson. No serious injuries were reported in the area or other parts of the state.
Madison County authorities said roads in Pendleton, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, are blocked with trees, downed power lines and utility poles. Pendleton High School is open as a shelter.
The National Weather Service said a survey team will investigate damage in Madison County and possibly in Henry County. Another team may survey damage in Tippecanoe County.
