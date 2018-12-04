KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- How safe are you at the Power and Light District?

KCTV5 News is digging for answers to find out how secure the popular downtown Kansas City entertainment district is after another potential assault by former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt came to light.

New video surfaced Tuesday of Hunt being held back during an altercation at Mosaic Ultra Lounge in January, but no charges were ever filed against him.

KCTV5 attempted to reach Power and Light District and Mosaic all day and told everyone who could address the situation was in a meeting. We still haven’t heard back.

Our calls and emails to Cordish and Power and Light District started before lunchtime Monday and included not only calling the Kansas City offices and stopping by their space inside the One Light Building but calls to the corporate offices in Baltimore as well.

We don’t have difficult questions, just a few, but they all concern the safety of people inside the club.

We want to know what’s their policy is when a patron is clearly injured inside their establishment do they call an ambulance? Do they call police? Do they have surveillance video, and do they willingly share that with police?

It was in January when a 37-year-old man says he was beaten, suffering a broken nose, a broken rib and other injuries after eight men, including former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, jumped him during a brawl.

The man was treated for his injuries at North Kansas City Hospital but waited four days before reporting the incident to Kansas City police, saying he initially didn’t want to report it, but was convinced by family members he absolutely should.

“It’s more like a sense of security…I like to go in a group…,” said Jon Bailey, a Kansas City resident.

Bailey is 6-foot, 2-inches tall and 235 pounds. He can likely fend for himself in most situations, but when it comes to Power and Light District, he says he believes in safety in numbers.

“I usually go with my friends ... usually if I’m going with her and her friends…I usually don’t like to go unless I have my guy friends with me,” explained Bailey.

KCTV5 also tried repeatedly to reach the man who says he was assaulted inside Mosaic, but there has been no response.

The fallout for Hunt continues. He already lost his Under Armour endorsement and it was the announced the video game Madden has dropped him as well.