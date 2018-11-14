KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City has hired a new athletic director.
The university launched a national search in September to find a proven leader who could transform its Division I athletics program, one who could continue its long history of success in developing scholar-athletes while rallying more wins, greater fan support and increased revenue.
UMKC announced Wednesday its pick was Brandon Martin.
“Brandon Martin is, first and foremost, an educator. That’s how it should be. He was a true scholar-athlete as a basketball player at the University of Southern California, and he will lead true scholar-athletes at UMKC,” said Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal. “He is coming here to build a tradition that our campus and community can rally around with enthusiasm and pride, and I am confident that he will succeed.”
Martin most recently served as athletic director for California State University, Northridge.
His history as a scholar-athlete dates even farther back, to when he played basketball at the University of Southern California and earned a Bachelor of Science, Master of Education and Doctor of Education there.
He received the Outstanding Dissertation of the Year from the USC Rossier School of Education, “A Phenomenological Study of Academically Driven African American Male Student-Athletes at Highly Selective Division I Universities.”
Martin served as a faculty member at the Division I schools where he also was an athletics department leader, at USC and the University of Oklahoma, where he hired men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger.
He has presented more than 40 papers, symposia and workshops at national higher education conferences.
In 2014, Martin was appointed to the NCAA Committee on Academics.
“I always had a passion for education. I always knew that I would become a teacher,” Martin said. “I wanted to work in college athletics, but I wanted to be connected to the true fabric and true mission of a university. I knew that I needed a terminal degree.”
Martin’s goals for UMKC Athletics are to become a Top 100 Division I program, win Western Athletic Conference championships and earn NCAA tournament berths.
He also wants to provide a first-rate campus life experience for scholar-athletes while producing graduates who not only earn degrees but develop as leaders for campus and community.
Martin takes the helm of UMKC Athletics on Dec. 3.
He will be joined by his wife, Rosemary, and their children Germany, Riley and Brandon Jr.
He is excited about his future at UMKC and in the community.
“Kansas City is a great sport town, so we just have to get people engaged,” said Martin, who as a senior associate athletics director at Oklahoma made annual trips to Kansas City for the Big 12 basketball tournament. “There’s really no ceiling on how great we can become.”
