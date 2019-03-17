KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The University of Missouri-Kansas City has fired men's basketball coach Kareem Richardson.
“We have decided to move in a different direction with our men’s basketball program consistent with our overall goal of comprehensive excellence,” UMKC Athletics Director Brandon Martin said in a statement. “I am thankful for Coach Richardson’s service to the UMKC men’s basketball program for the past six seasons.”
Richardson took over the program in Spring 2013. He finishes his career at UMKC with a record of 75-118.
He guided UMKC to 18 wins in the 2016-2017 year, the second highest total in program history.
However, UMKC finished 11-21 this past season.
