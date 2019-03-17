UMKC UConn Basketball

FILE- UMKC head coach Kareem Richardson talks to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Storrs, Conn. 

 (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The University of Missouri-Kansas City has fired men's basketball coach Kareem Richardson.

“We have decided to move in a different direction with our men’s basketball program consistent with our overall goal of comprehensive excellence,” UMKC Athletics Director Brandon Martin said in a statement. “I am thankful for Coach Richardson’s service to the UMKC men’s basketball program for the past six seasons.”

Richardson took over the program in Spring 2013. He finishes his career at UMKC with a record of 75-118.

He guided UMKC to 18 wins in the 2016-2017 year, the second highest total in program history.

However, UMKC finished 11-21 this past season.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.