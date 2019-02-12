KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An embattled University of Missouri-Kansas City assistant softball coach has taken a short leave of absence.
UMKC spokesperson John Martellaro, has confirmed to KCTV5 that Greg Bachkora has volunteered to take a short leave of absence. This comes after conflicting reports about unsolicited and inappropriate behavior in a Title IX investigation.
According to the UMKC University News, multiple students attended a meeting Monday night in regards to Coach Bachkora.
Players told leaders with the Student Government Association that the Kansas City Star’s article about Bachkora entering the women’s locker room announced while they were changing was incorrect.
The players said they believe that the Star had twisted the story around from what actually occurred.
As of Tuesday evening, the SGA plans to suspend their $2 per student subscription with the Kansas City Star after the report.
The university said they plan to use that money for student activities.
