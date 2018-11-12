KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City expects to provide 400 more scholarships to low- and moderate-income students.
Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal announced Thursday that the university is partnering with the nonprofit KC Scholars to expand its scholarship program. The university and KC Scholars will each contribute $10 million.
The Kansas City Star reports the university currently has 46 KC Scholar recipients enrolled. The new program will add 400 scholarships over nine years. Each scholarship will be worth $10,000 a year for five years.
The first 80 students in the Kansas City metro area who are receiving the new scholarships will be notified Monday and Friday.
KC Scholars was launched with a $79 million contribution from the Kauffman Foundation in 2016 to help needy students afford college.
