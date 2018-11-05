MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Public transit buses will be free tomorrow in Kansas City Missouri as well as in Johnson County.
Wyandotte County and Independence are also participating in free transit buses. Now, bus fare is just $1.50. There is not a huge savings and depending on where you live, it might be faster to walk if you are able to.
Ride-share company Lyft, is offering half off up to $5 for the fare to the polls. On their twitter account, you’ll find a link to get your promo code.
You’ll be sent to a Buzzfeed page to enter your zip code. The online news site is partnering with Lyft on this.
Uber is advertising up to $10 off a ride. When you click the tweet link, there are a list of steps to go through on the app.
If you’re not a regular bus rider, Ride KC has an app with route info to help you schedule the day.
We also had success with google maps.
After you enter your destination, click on the bus icon and it will give you route options. It will also give you the nearest departure time, estimate your walk time and arrival time.
As for Lyft and Uber, be aware the discounts are only for rides to the polls. It’s not a round-trip deal, so the ride back home is full-price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.