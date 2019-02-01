COLUMBIA, MO. (KCTV/AP) -- The NCAA's decision to sanction the University of Missouri's football, softball and baseball programs has drawn criticism from a number of sources.
One more person adding his displeasure: U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Blunt said the university "did the right thing" during the investigation.
“I completely disagree with the sanctions announced by the NCAA against the University of Missouri," Blunt said. "From the NCAA’s own report, it was clear that the university was transparent and did the right thing by reporting both the tutor’s actions and the involvement of a small number of players."
The football program will not be allowed to participate in a bowl game in the 2019-2020 season. The softball and baseball teams are banned from the 2018-2019 postseason.
Blunt said he supports the university's decision to appeal the ruling and called on the NCAA to take another look in the case.
"Mizzou and the state of Missouri deserve a second look at the facts of this case," he said.
According to the NCAA report, the former tutor, Yolanda Kumar, admitted in late 2016 she had "violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes."
