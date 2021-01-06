KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) condemned Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol.
Marshall, who announced over the weekend that he would object to the Electoral College's results, said he condemns the violence at the highest level.
"The freedom of speech and freedom to protest are provided in our Constitution," Marshall said. "I share the frustration many Americans have over the President Election; however, what happened at the U.S. Capitol today is unreasonable and unacceptable and I condemn it at the highest level. America needs to know we will not be deterred by violence. I am thankful for the heroic law enforcement officers who are working feverishly to restore order."
CBS News reports one person was critically injured in a shooting and five others have been hurt during Wednesday's events.
