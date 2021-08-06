House Kansas Democrat

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, Kansas Democratic Rep.-elect Sharice Davids walks past members of the media after checking-in for orientation for new members of Congress in Washington.

 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- U.S. House Rep Sharice Davids has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said in a statement. 

Davids says she has mild symptoms and is currently isolating at home. 

Full statement: 

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild, and per CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery. I have followed CDC recommended precautions throughout this pandemic, including masking indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.

I’m incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers. I know things could have been much worse for me without it. As the Delta variant spreads in our state, I encourage everyone to protect themselves and others and get their shot. We need everyone to get vaccinated in order to put the worst of this virus behind us. If you have questions about the COVID vaccine and where you can get yours, go to vaccines.gov.”

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.