KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- U.S. House Rep Sharice Davids has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said in a statement.
Davids says she has mild symptoms and is currently isolating at home.
Full statement:
“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild, and per CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery. I have followed CDC recommended precautions throughout this pandemic, including masking indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.
I’m incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers. I know things could have been much worse for me without it. As the Delta variant spreads in our state, I encourage everyone to protect themselves and others and get their shot. We need everyone to get vaccinated in order to put the worst of this virus behind us. If you have questions about the COVID vaccine and where you can get yours, go to vaccines.gov.”
