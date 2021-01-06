KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- U.S. House Rep. Sharice Davids has called for a second impeachment of President Donald Trump --- and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.
"For the first time in history we have a President who should be impeached twice but because of the time constraints and inaction of Senate Republicans, I urge the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment now," Davids said in a tweet. "We will have a new President on January 20th, but we cannot trust Donald Trump to uphold his oath of office over the next 14 days. Our democracy, safety, and security is at stake."
Davids issued the statement around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening following a deadly protest at the Capitol building in Washington.
Four people died Wednesday, according to police.
