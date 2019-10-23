KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) --- A deadly wreck has closed southbound U.S. Highway 71 just north of Bannister Road.
One person died in the wreck and multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.
The wreck was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.