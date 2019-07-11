FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Crystal Espinal, Tyreek Hill's former fiancée, has filed a paternity case in Johnson County court centering on the couple's twins who were just born.
Espinal is petitioning the court for a DNA test to prove that Hill is their biological father. She also wants sole legal custody and child support from Hill.
Court documents state Espinal and Hill are “not married, never have been married and do not intend to be married.”
The suit would allow for Hill to have supervised parenting time with the children.
Court records also show Espinal is being represented by an attorney with SAFEHOME, a domestic violence organization.
