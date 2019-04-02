Tyreek Hill posts video online during investigation

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is continuing to follow developments in the investigation of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Despite the investigation, Hill has remained busy during the off-season. Hill released a four-and-half minute video showing him working out on YouTube.
Hill remains under investigation for battery involving a child at his home in Overland Park.
No charges have been filed.
There are new accusations against Chiefs All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill who is the target of two investigations into allegations of child abuse.
KCTV5 reached out to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office and was told there have been no developments.
The Kansas City Chiefs were also contacted for a response to the video, but the team says it has no further update at this time.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid knew questions about Tyreek Hill were coming, but he told reporters at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday that he had no new information on the investigation.
