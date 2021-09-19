KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs will have two of their defensive starters from last year's team back in the starting line up tonight.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark are active, according to the team.
Here are inactives for both the Chiefs and the Ravens:
CHIEFS
OL - Austin Blythe
G - Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
WR - Daurice Fountain
CB - DeAndre Baker
DE - Joshua Kaindoh
RAVENS
DE - Derek Wolfe
DT - Broderick Washington
CB - Jimmy Smith
LB - Daelin Hayes
OT - Ronnie Stanley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.