KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For many around Kansas City it might seem like yesterday. For others, it might feel like an eternity.
But Jan. 22, 2019, marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Kansas City Royals rising superstar Yordano Ventura.
Ventura died in a car crash in his home country of the Dominican Republic in 2017.
It was at 11:07 a.m. when the Royals released a statement on Twitter letting the world know of his death.
General Manager Dayton Moore released a statement saying, “he was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with.”
Venture spent his entire professional career in the Royals organization. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2008 and made his Major League debut on Sept. 17,2013.
He pitched in two World Series and helped the Royals lift the Commissioner’s Trophy for the second time in franchise history in 2015.
Through his career, he held a record of 38-31 in 94 games and 93 starts. Amazingly, he made nine postseason starts before he turned 25.
His signature was signed on the mound by a 100-mph fastball.
Ventura often thanked the Royals for taking a chance on him when he was just 17. He was especially grateful after he signed a five-year, $23 million contract extension in 2015.
Ventura pitched his final game on Oct. 1, 2016.
"We were truly blessed to have been a part of his life,” said Moore. “He will always be a special part of our organization."
"The talent was incredible," pitcher Danny Duffy said. "And the will to win."
Through the 2017 season, every Royals uniform was adorned with a black “Ace 30” right sleeve patch, with many Kansas City players and former players like Salvador Perez, Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer all touching the patch every time they rounded third following a home run.
Ace 30 banners, murals and tributes scattered throughout Kauffman Stadium and the team held an emotional celebration of life at the 2017 home opener, capped by Hosmer speaking on behalf of the organization.
“I can assure you that there was no place that felt more like home than on that mound, in front of all you guys, for Yordano,” Hosmer said.
To honor the legacy of Ventura, the Royals announced the ACE 30 Memorial Fund. The proceeds go to support youth baseball projects in his native country of the Dominican Republic.
Ventura death serves as a sobering reminder of how precious life is.
Former Royal Edinson Volquez spent two seasons with Ventura and remembered how Ventura always had to have passion when he played.
“You don’t take that energy away from him,” Volquez said.
Of course, just like time, the story always moves on. Hosmer joined the San Diego Padres and Moustakas was traded away. But on the two-year anniversary of his death, the Royals left a simple message in a tweet as firm as concrete.
Kansas City misses him today and every day.
We miss you today and every day. #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/IgSltAWHpQ— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2019
